Hil 2.0 reboot welcome, sustenance a challenge

Indian hockey recently received a fillip to keep its newfound momentum going. After being consigned to the bin for seven years, the auction for the resurrected Hockey India League (HIL) saw several hockey medallists being snapped up for big bucks.

Harmanpreet Singh, who has won back-to-back medals at the Olympics, was signed for Rs 78 lakh. Midfielder Hardik Singh was signed for Rs 70 lakh, while Abhishek, the forward who could be a national team mainstay for the next decade, was snapped up for Rs 72 lakh.

While the money always helps, HIL serves a bigger purpose. Its comebacK - with new teams, new faces and more international stars - gives young players the perfect platform to learn. Take the Tamil Nadu Dragons. The young-but-inconsistent Karthi Selvam will rub shoulders with the likes of Blake Govers and Jip Janssen.

At the Kalinga Lancers, young Sanjay will continue to learn the art of defending from the likes of Arthur van Doren, one of the best in the business.

With Indian players not playing in foreign leagues, this will give them another perspective. It’s what happened when the HIL was first commissioned. India, not among the world’s elite back then, learned from the best and upskilled soon.

A lot of the established Indian internationals at present - including the likes of Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh - have come on record to say how it helped them during their younger days.