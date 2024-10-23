Need to plan digital detox for the young

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is talking loud and clear about the oversized elephant in almost all modern-day living rooms: social media addiction. He has been running a campaign to raise red flags about screen overuse and linking social media use to mental health issues among the young. His is warning of more people suffering from low self-esteem and feelings of inadequacy, and of growing social isolation. Among other things, he is urging governments to regulate social media. Murthy, who has roots in Mandya district of Karnataka, recently spoke in Bengaluru about the issue.

The Surgeon General cited the physical impact of social media use on the US population—”social disconnection has led to a 29 percent increase in the risk of heart disease, 32 percent increase in the risk of stroke and a 50 percent increase in the risk of dementia among older individuals”. The global cost of treating depression and anxiety is around $1 trillion a year.

The other issue he has raised is lack of control over social media, comparing tech companies to “20th-century car giants producing vehicles without seatbelts and airbags” and “having children in cars with no safety features and driving on roads with no speed limits, no traffic lights and no rules whatsoever”. Unfortunately, children are left to figure out how to navigate this new terrain even as they deal with the pressures of student life.

Murthy is among the most prominent advocates warning against digital disconnection, which is resulting in fewer meaningful interactions and strong relationships. It’s paradoxical that social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and X, which aim to connect people, have managed to create greater distances and misunderstandings. The onus is on adults to take the cue and curb the overuse. They need to foster a culture of conversation and exchange of ideas at homes and schools.

Youngsters today are often in a parallel universe of updates and notifications, with a fear of the real world and inability to deal with its problems. Digital disengagement experts are proposing school campaigns for limited and responsible smartphone use, and weekend digital detox challenges. The return to more personal connectivity could be gradual. But even Indian society, which thrives on familial relationships, needs to be pointed in the direction.