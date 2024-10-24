Synergy, not spite, is the way to go for Sino-Indian ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi put the ties between the two Asian giants into perspective when he stated their relations are important not only for the people of both countries, but also for regional and global peace and stability.

In an increasingly interconnected world and a shifting geopolitical landscape, the benefits of collaboration between the two nations far outweigh what they could individually achieve. Joint ventures in areas such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy and telecommunications can lead to shared innovations that benefit both economies and help address common challenges, including climate change and food security.

The rise of Chinese investment in India has heralded a significant shift in the economic dynamics between the nations. Imports from China have grown steadily over the past two decades, resulting in China becoming India’s largest trading partner in 2023-24, though India’s exports to China have stagnated in recent years.

Chinese investments in Indian technology companies such as Paytm and Zomato have yielded benefits for both sides. Additionally, Chinese telecommunications companies have played a significant role in India’s digital transformation. Some of them have participated in the ‘Make in India’ programme, establishing manufacturing units and creating jobs.

Trade and investment not only strengthen economic ties but also provide a platform for dialogue. Closer business relations have the potential to reduce geopolitical tensions. The two countries need to embark on a path of collaboration.

As India continues to grow at an impressive pace, China is experiencing a slowdown and President Xi Jinping’s popularity is plummeting. His border brinkmanship will not alleviate the problems faced by China; only a higher growth rate can set it on the road to recovery.

There is a strong case for withdrawing troops to pre-2020 positions in Ladakh. PM Modi has rightly emphasised a peaceful border is India’s top priority. Trade and commerce can flourish only in an atmosphere of peace and mutual trust.

The path forward for India and China is not without challenges, but the potential rewards of collaboration are immense. By focusing on mutual benefits, the nations can transform their relationship to one of partnership. Embracing a collaborative approach could lead to a prosperous future for both nations and contribute positively to global peace and development.