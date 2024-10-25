Need to probe Kerala horse-trading charge

The horse-trading allegation that shook Kerala politics on Friday seems to defy logic, but deserves a closer look.

The charge is that NCP’s Thomas K Thomas, who owes allegiance to the Sharad Pawar faction that is part of the Left Democratic Front in the state, offered Rs 50 crore each to two MLAs who are also in the ruling front - Antony Raju (Democratic Kerala Congress) and Kovoor Kunjumon (RSP-Leninist) - to join the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, a BJP ally.

Reports said Antony Raju informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the alleged move, following which the proposed induction of Thomas into the state cabinet was put on hold.

Thomas was to replace A K Saseendran as NCP’s representative in the ministry. While Thomas and Kunjumon denied the allegation, Raju refused to lend clarity, but claimed that he has discussed the matter with the CM.

The allegation is shocking and the amount of money is unheard of in Kerala politics. But what raises doubt is the timing.

The ruling front is currently facing the twin challenges of dealing with the politically debilitating controversy surrounding the alleged role of CPI (M) leader P P Divya in the suicide of Kannur additional district magistrate Naveen Babu and ensuring the victory of its candidates in the November 13 assembly bypoll in Palakkad and Chelakkara, which is being seen as a referendum on the performance of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The talk is that the horse-trading plot was strategically planted in the media to divert attention from the controversies plaguing the government and the CPI (M).

The allegation itself does not seem to make sense for two reasons. One, the money is too big for a purpose too small. Two, Thomas can achieve little by defecting to the Ajit Pawar faction and engineering the defection of two others.

The LDF enjoys a brute majority in the state assembly and three defections can do little harm. Moreover, the NCP in Kerala, at best, is a fringe player and has to rely on the major political fronts for survival. Yet, it’s too early to dismiss the allegation as a gimmick.

Horse trading is uncommon in Kerala politics and would be a disturbing beginning, if true. There must be a thorough investigation. If it’s a mere trick, it’s a cheap one - and those behind it must be exposed.