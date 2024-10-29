Infra, planning needed for Indian aviation to soar

IndiGo Airlines’ big net loss of Rs 987 crore in the June-September quarter has taken India Inc by surprise. India’s largest airline, which has been profitable in the last seven quarters, was expected to turn in a modest profit in view of its near-monopoly, stable aviation fuel prices and rising passenger numbers. In their conversations with investors, IndiGo officials highlighted local factors like the grounding of around 70 aircraft of a fleet of 350 due to issues with the Pratt and Whitney engines. This in turn has forced IndiGo to lease a large number of planes at a high cost. However, the plummeting bottom line draws attention to the serious challenges the aviation sector faces in the country.

Considering the rise in income levels and soaring air traffic, aviation should not be a troubled industry. Operational airports have doubled over the last decade to 157 in 2024. Domestic passenger traffic increased 13 percent in 2023-24 to 30.6 crore, while international traffic rose 22 percent to 7 crore. At the heart of the expansion is the regional connectivity scheme driven by refurbishing and expanding existing airstrips—known by the acronym UDAN for Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik. Despite these positive factors, several national airlines—Deccan, Kingfisher, Jet and Go—have shut operations in recent years; SpiceJet is sputtering.

The fact is that the building of infrastructure has not kept apace the rising numbers of passengers and airplanes, creating a backend crisis. There is a lesson in the woes expressed by IndiGo CEO Pieter Ebers; he pointed to the high congestion at key airports like Delhi and Mumbai delaying take-offs and stymieing plans to increase flights. Mumbai has a single operational runaway that is way past saturation, while Delhi’s Terminal 1 was shut for long after its roof collapsed following a downpour. In contrast, when Kuala Lumpur International Airport was launched in 1993, it was planned to cater for 100 million passengers a year—a capacity it will reach only by 2030. The aviation industry is not just about increasing aircraft numbers to match increasing flyers. Among other things, it is about creating airport infrastructure; it is about training a sufficient number of pilots; and it is about keeping taxes like the one on aviation fuel affordable so that airlines do not fold up.