Census, delimitation must ensure social and regional justice

The delayed 2021 census, which is now set to begin next year, has generated significant controversy. The opposition has launched a campaign for counting the numbers of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This demand for a caste census has also been supported by parties such as Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which back the central government.

There is also widespread demand for enumerating sub-categories among the scheduled castes and tribes. This demand is rooted in the growing perception that, over the years, the lack of granular caste and sub-caste data has led to certain sections cornering disproportionate benefits of reservations in jobs and education.

The 2025 census gives the government an opportunity to rectify this imbalance and realign its policies for equitable growth. The last caste census was conducted in 1931. The Union government conducted a socio-economic caste survey in 2011, but the data has not been made public. As the country prepares for the 2025 census, there is a growing clamour that the lack of precise data on the OBC population and the socio-economic status of different castes within the group have hampered effective policy formulation and representation. It is time for the Union government to update the caste data.

The Union government also needs to address concerns among southern states regarding potential marginalisation through the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies after the census. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka have successfully managed their population growth through family planning and education.

They are worried that their population stabilisation programme may result in the loss of parliamentary seats to northern and eastern states, particularly Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which have seen significant population increases. A reduction in their representation would greatly impact their political power and influence in national policy-making. There is also a possibility of marginalisation of regional parties to the advantage of national parties, which could threaten the federal structure of India by concentrating political power in the hands of larger parties.

The Union government needs to balance good governance in line with the demographic changes while fixing a delimitation formula that protects the interests of all states. A transparent consultative process should be initiated, engaging local stakeholders, political parties and civil society organisations to achieve political convergence on the issue.