Limit Andhra super 6 guarantees by time

On the eve of Diwali, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a free gas cylinder scheme, one of his ‘Super Six’ guarantees that catapulted his party to power. The scheme, under which households receive three free refills, entails an expenditure of Rs 2,684 crore a year. While the aim of a smoke-free rural India must be supported while helping families below the poverty line, the moot question is if an all-encompassing scheme is necessary.

The scheme being an electoral promise, the Naidu government is duty-bound to implement it. But a glance at the number of beneficiaries raises questions. The eligibility criterion is simple: One needs to have ration and Aadhaar cards and a gas connection. In other words, the scheme now applies to 1.47 crore ration cardholders in the state.

No political party opposes it for the fear of being branded anti-poor. However, given the state’s precarious financial situation, we suggest the government scrutinises the applicants to ensure that the deserving poor receive the benefit. The previous YSR Congress regime went for welfare schemes that now burden the state with, by some estimates, Rs 13 lakh crore in debt. Besides, there are no free lunches—someone must pay for it. The middle class usually ends up bearing the burden.