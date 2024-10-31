Bengaluru demolition drive must be impartial

In a belated move, the Karnataka government has cracked the whip on Bengaluru’s apathetic civic officials after an unauthorised, six-storeyed building collapsed like a pack of cards last week, killing nine labourers. The building, coming up in a middle-class eastern suburb, was constructed without valid permissions and had been issued three notices and a demolition order. But Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers failed to stop the work, leading to the tragedy.

The sub-divisional engineer has now been suspended. Under fire from citizens over the utter lack of enforcement and accountability, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar have ordered a survey of all under-construction buildings to check for illegalities and demolish unauthorised ones. By law, the sanctioned plan is to be publicly displayed; but this happens in the breach and engineers claim innocence.

While the Palike did bring down a couple of tilting monstrosities last week, it would not be wrong to say that it is embarking on an unfamiliar project. Demolition is almost always the last resort. For BBMP engineers, every building violation is an opportunity to get rich—and their greed is matched by the builders’. Errant owners get a stay order from court and officials come up with a ‘compromise formula’ involving hefty bribes.