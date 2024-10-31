Kannur politicians must end the era of arrogant posturing

The ruling party’s district leadership in Kannur had initially tried to defend Divya, saying what she mentioned at the send-off was “well-intentioned”. But after she was denied bail, the party directed her to surrender. Importantly, the CPI(M) district leadership in Pathanamthitta always stood with Babu’s family and distanced themselves from the party’s approach in Kannur. Even the general sentiment within the CPI(M) was against the “Kannur party”, which has always had an upper hand in the intra-party power structure.

Divya has said she will prove her innocence. She may eventually be able to do it, but the problem would not end there. In fact, Divya is not the problem—she is a symptom of a deep malaise that is especially visible in the party’s Kannur brand of politics, smacking of high-handedness and grandstanding.

Even while accepting that Kannur’s politics has its own distinct history, and has always been bloody and rebellious, there is a time and place for everything. It’s high time the politicians from Kannur, especially those in the CPI(M), accept that violence—physical and emotional—is totally unacceptable in a democratic society. It’s time to move on, Kannur comrades; otherwise, you might find your space shrinking in the modern political milieu.