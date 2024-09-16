Neeraj missed top spots, but matured as athlete

Ever since Neeraj Chopra won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and later was crowned the world champion, he has often hit the No 1 spot in competitions. That’s because of his consistency. He touched 89.94 metres in mid-2022; so 90 metres was only a natural progression. Then he was injured and had to miss the Commonwealth Games in 2022. Year 2023 was remarkable with gold at the World Championships and Asian Games.

However, the latest season panned out differently as Neeraj competed in fewer events. In terms of improving his distance, there was a bit of stagnancy. What seemed effortless in the previous couple of years, seemed laboured this time. He had to rely on his last few throws to ascend the table.

There have been discussions about a groin injury troubling him for some time, but Neeraj did not reveal it until the Paris Olympics, where he finished with silver behind Arshad Nadeem. He again finished second at the Diamond League in Brussels; there, too, he revealed he had fractured his left hand days before the event. It has been a year of second finishes and injuries.