Take regional parties on board, allay fears on simultaneous polls

The Union cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the ‘One nation, one election’ report prepared by the Ramnath Kovind Committee. A bill for the simultaneous holding of Lok Sabha and state assembly elections is likely to be introduced in the winter session of parliament. ‘One election’ has been one of the key poll promises of the ruling BJP.

The party has argued against the country being in a permanent poll mode, which results in a huge financial burden and affects decision-making because of long periods under the model code of conduct.

There is no doubt that by cutting down electioneering, simultaneous elections would give governments more time to focus on governance. It could also diminish voter fatigue and encourage greater participation in the electoral process.

The idea presents a transformative opportunity for economic efficiency and political stability. It could help save the billions of rupees spent on multiple elections. This money can be used for development projects and welfare schemes. Logistically, a unified election cycle would reduce the strain on the government and security machinery that are moved away from their primary responsibilities for election duty.

However, a large number of regional political parties have expressed their opposition to the idea, saying it would adversely impact the country’s federal structure and undermine democratic diversity. The Union government needs to take the regional parties on board and allay their fears of local issues getting drowned in the cacophony of national campaigns.

The states also need to be reassured that a unified election would not affect their linguistic and cultural identities. The states’ criticism of the idea also underscores deep fears about the centralisation of power and dilution of their relevance.

These concerns must be addressed and the doubts about the new arrangement being a threat to the delicate balance of the constitutionally-mandated federal system of power-sharing must be removed. The idea is also being opposed by national parties such as the Congress, CPI(M) and AAP on similar grounds.

A wider consultation by the government will go a long way in removing the misgivings and demonstrating the benefits to the nation. It will also help the government gain support for the bill and pass it with a comfortable majority.