Emulate Kerala rules on ambulance services

Providing a much-needed relief, the Kerala government has introduced standardised rates for ambulance services across the state.

A uniform fare system will be of great help to patients and their carers who are often at the mercy of ambulance owners during medical emergencies. Fares have been fixed for five categories of ambulances starting with a minimum of 20 km for two-way trips and the base tariff ranges from Rs 600 to Rs 2,500.

The government has insisted that the new tariff be displayed inside the vehicle. Ambulance owners’ associations have also agreed to the state government’s plea to transport accident victims to the nearest hospital free of cost and offer a 2 per cent discount for all cancer patients and those aged 12 and younger.

It has also been announced that below poverty line or BPL cardholders will receive a 20 per cent discount on ventilator-equipped ambulances.

To prevent the misuse of ambulances, the state government has introduced ID cards and uniforms of navy-blue shirts and black trousers for ambulance drivers. It has also been decided to keep a log book inside the vehicle to track the vehicle’s movement, besides doing random checks by enforcement officers.

The department will also introduce a system for the public to track the nearest available ambulance and has announced a toll-free number to register complaints. These regulations acquire added importance as there have been several untoward instances.

While it is important to acknowledge the emergency nature of ambulance services and their right of way, it is equally important to see that the privileges are not misused.

Ambulances are frontline responders, racing against time to save lives. The first 60 minutes following an accident, called the ‘golden hour’, are crucial. Chances of victims’ survival are said to be highest when they are brought to the hospital and treated within this time. But various studies show that nearly 80 percent of patients in India do not receive timely medical attention.

India’s ambulance services are far beneath the international benchmarks, including having one ambulance per 50,000 people. It is highly recommended that there be a proper system in place for these lifesaving vehicles all over the country. Proper regulation and fair pricing of ambulance services will be of great help to people in one of their most vulnerable moments.