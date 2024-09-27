India, US need closer ties for global peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US marked a significant milestone in the partnership between the two nations. As the world grapples with shifting geopolitical dynamics, the strengthening ties between India and the US can not only foster shared interests, but also demonstrate a collective commitment to addressing global challenges. While the US has emphasised that the partnership must be anchored in upholding democracy, freedom, rule of law, human rights, pluralism and equal opportunity for all, it left no doubt that India is at the forefront of its effort to ensure a peaceful Indo-Pacific and overall global security.

The two leaders underlined the importance of close ties between the largest and the most powerful democracy in ensuring a secure and prosperous future. Prime Minister Modi and President Joe Biden resolved to redouble efforts to address export controls, enhance high-technology commerce and reduce barriers to technology transfer. The two countries are already working closely on key technology sectors including space, semiconductors and advanced telecommunications. Their engagement in defence and clean energy has reached new heights—the two countries have drawn a roadmap to build global clean energy supply chains that are critical in the fight against climate change.

There are, however, some pain points between the two countries. The free run that some separatists and anti-India elements have had in the US is a matter of concern for India. The US needs to clamp down on persons and organisations whose activities pose a threat to the unity and integrity of India. The alleged involvement of Indians in the killing of a Canadian national of Indian origin and the plot to kill a US national in that country have ruffled feathers in Washington and has cast a shadow on bilateral relations. The two countries have done well to look beyond these issues to work for the greater good.

The potential for growth in the relationship is boundless. With the successful visit in the backdrop, the partnership is poised to tackle emerging challenges such as the rise of BRICS and India’s engagement with other such multilateral organisations. As both nations navigate domestic and geopolitical complexities, their collaboration based on shared interests will be crucial in shaping a future that champions democratic values, economic prosperity and global peace.