Development of J&K the best antidote to Sharif’s fulminations

Defence minister Rajnath Singh perhaps made the most persuasive argument to Pakistan to mend its ways, saying India could have provided much more aid than its USD 7-billion IMF package had our neighbour dialled down India-faced terror. IMF loans are loaded with conditionalities that Pakistan admitted would involve a painful transition, including killing 1.5 lakh government jobs, shutting down six ministries, merging two and right-sizing the rest, and increasing tax revenue.

That does not read like a prescription to improve the ease of living in the immediate future. India, in contrast, was the first responder when the Sri Lankan economy suddenly collapsed after the Covid shutdown, by quickly extending USD 4 billion in aid. Sri Lanka has since stabilised and successfully conducted an election.

By its own admission, Pakistan is bleeding internally, having lost 80,000 soldiers and civilians to terror in two decades. The terror sanctuaries it incubated in Afghanistan to control the neighbour have gone rogue and are haemorrhaging it.

As a result, Pakistan’s economy has taken a USD 150-billion hit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the UN General Assembly last week. Instead of making amends, Sharif sought to create a false equivalence between Kashmir and Palestine, accusing the Indian security forces of excesses in the region.