Indirect effects of Trump tariffs may hit India harder

Given that the US accounts for 18 percent of India’s total exports, rating agencies see direct and indirect headwinds to growth, possibly erasing 30-60 basis points off real GDP growth in 2025-26, which is estimated at 6.5 percent now. Others like SBI Research believe the impact on exports would be modest at 3-3.5 percent, with no bearing on growth. Helpfully, the direct impact will likely be less severe as goods exports, excluding pharma and energy, account for barely 1.7 percent of the GDP. It’s the indirect effects that could harm more. The anticipated slowdown in the US along with weak global trade momentum would dent external demand, which in turn could weaken corporate confidence, eventually deferring the private capital expenditure cycle that’s struggling to find its feet.

The tariffs are part of a broader protectionist policy. As with others, wants reduce the trade deficit with India, which stood at $35.31 billion in 2023-24. A closer look reveals the trade landscape is dramatically changing and India must enhance its export potential in sectors like iron and steel. The impending trade deal with the US is a crucial starting point that could help reduce the risks. Meanwhile, global markets are bracing for a 5-5.5 percent spike in inflation. If that happens, the Indian economy would not be immune to its fallouts. It may force the government’s hand to increase spending to boost demand—yet again.