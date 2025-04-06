Livelihoods, public interests must matter for bike taxi future

Bike taxis have had a bumpy ride in Karnataka and now face an existential problem. They may be off the roads in Karnataka in about six weeks following a High Court order prohibiting them unless the state government frames guidelines for their operation under the Motor Vehicles Act. The court has set a three-month deadline for the government. That is a setback to Rapido, Ola, Uber, and lakhs of bike-taxi captains who have just over a month to find work in a sluggish job market. The government’s main contention is that operators use bikes with white board registration instead of yellow commercial boards, which it deemed illegal. It also cited the safety of women using bike taxis, though this is a debatable point, considering that harassment is as likely, if not more, in a cab or auto. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has said the government will work out the issue, while homegrown startup Rapido is looking at legal remedies.

Since their advent in 2016, bike taxis have had a chequered history in Karnataka, running into opposition from auto and cab unions hit by this affordable and swift transport. Protests, run-ins and violence between auto drivers and Rapido captains were commonplace. Caught between them were the authorities, who would seize bike taxis to maintain peace. Adding a twist, the government introduced the Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme in 2021, allowing only electric vehicles to operate as bike taxis. However, it withdrew it in 2024, citing violations.