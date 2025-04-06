Startups need course change for tech focus

Piyush Goyal stirred a heated debate when he exhorted Indian startups to come up with ideas that can stand apart in the fast-changing world of business. The Union commerce and industry minister’s concern isn’t new, but the context has changed in recent weeks. India not only needs to future-proof its economy, but for now it needs weapons to fight a global trade war. China, Europe and many other top trading entities offer, at competitive prices, goods and services the world cannot do without. What is India’s world-beating offering?

So, the minister understandably wants Indian startups to pivot towards high-tech industries like semiconductors, machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. The problem is layered—it’s not just about regulatory and bureaucratic bottlenecks, as many startup bosses have pointed out since Goyal’s speech. One prime problem, for which industry is as much culpable as the government, is the lack of focus on research and development. Indian startups continue to avoid spending on deep tech, which has long gestation periods.