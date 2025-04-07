Dhoni should reassess his form and future

The Chennai Super Kings’ match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday had a couple of special guests in attendance. With M S Dhoni playing, his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva watching from the stands is a common sight. But this weekend, Dhoni’s parents made a rare appearance at the M A Chidambaram stadium. It led to speculation on the former India and CSK skipper’s retirement from the IPL, which was later put to rest by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

Dhoni himself cleared the air during a podcast: “It is one year at a time for me. I am 43 now and, by the end of this IPL season, will be 44. So I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play one more year.” Thala, as he is affectionately called, might be clear about his future, but his performance with the bat has raised a few eyebrows. It is always poignant to watch a star lose his touch. With age, the limbs feel heavier, the reflexes slow and movement becomes laboured. And Dhoni is visibly struggling. The aura, too, seems to be waning. It was evident when die-hard fans sporting yellow CSK jerseys started making their way towards the gates even while Dhoni was at the crease on Saturday. The same fans had cheered when a wicket of their own team had fallen—so that they could see Dhoni bat, even if for a few balls. The team’s fortunes are dipping, too. CSK lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home for the first time since 2008. DC added to their woes by winning their first match against CSK at Chepauk since 2010.