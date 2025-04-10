Modi visit draws Colombo closer to Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Sri Lanka reinforced strategic trust, fostered synergies and set the stage for tackling unresolved issues between the two nations. Three months after the new Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake picked India as his first port of call, Modi became the first foreign head of government hosted by the new government in Colombo, with the visit culminating in the signing of an umbrella defence pact—the first of its kind between the two. These visits helped address the longstanding scepticism that Dissanayake’s Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party had towards New Delhi and underscored the ruling National People’s Power alliance’s recognition of India as a vital strategic partner.

Dissanayake reassured Modi that Sri Lanka would not allow its territory to be used in ways that could threaten India’s security or regional stability, while Modi emphasised that the security of both countries is “interconnected and co-dependent”. This was an important reiteration. Small nations surrounded by larger powers often hedge their positions. Sri Lanka’s balancing act between India and China remains an important concern for India, as Colombo is playing an increasingly significant role in Beijing’s strategic calculations in the Indian Ocean.