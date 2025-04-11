Religious orthodoxy putting lives at risk

This week, 35-year-old Asma lost her life hours after giving birth without medical supervision in her house in Kerala, the state with the lowest maternal and infant mortality rates in the country. Her husband, a self-styled conservative cleric, allegedly did not take her to the hospital despite her critical condition. It was her fifth delivery, of which three were home births. The police have arrested the husband on grounds of negligence and deliberate denial of medical care.

The trend of home births has been growing in Kerala, especially in Malabar and particularly among the Muslim community. The state recorded 2,94,058 births between April last year and February this year, of which 382 occurred at home. There were 17 stillbirths and 12 neonatal deaths among the babies born at home. Two mothers died this year because of the practice. Those who insist on home birth without medical support—though a small share of the population—threaten Kerala’s hard-won success in maternal and infant health. While India’s maternal mortality rate stands at 97 per 1 lakh live births, Kerala has reduced it to 19.