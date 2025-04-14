Ensure diversity at information commissions

The Odisha government’s appointments to the State Information Commission (SIC) last week came after a long wait. It picked a full-time state chief information commissioner and three information commissioners at one go. The move lends strength to the panel that was operating with just two information commissioners since October and would hopefully expedite the disposal of information requests and clear the backlog of more than 10,000 appeals.

However, what came as a surprise was the government’s decision to select three retired government service officers. Two of them, including the state CIC, retired as IAS officers, while the third was an IPS officer. It’s not that bureaucrats have not been picked for these positions earlier, but not in such a number at once.

A report prepared in 2019-2020 by the Satark Nagrik Sangathan and Centre for Equity Studies had found that close to 59 percent of information commissioners were retired government officers. The question is whether a panel loaded with former bureaucrats would allow smooth access to information that can hold the government answerable.