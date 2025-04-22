Pope who embodied a millennium of church history

In his ordinal individuality, Pope Francis mirrored the Catholic church’s cardinal directions over a millennium. When he became the first pontiff to choose the name Francis, Jorge Mario Bergoglio indicated his adoration for the 12th century friar from Assisi whose embrace of poverty and humility helped the church shed the image of decadence and corruption it had acquired over the previous two centuries. As pope, he shunned some of the opulent vestments used for ceremonies and preferred the modest Saint Martha’s House over the lavish papal quarters in the Apostolic Palace. His constant advocacy for the displaced—including admonishing Europe and America’s immigration policies—flowed from the same font. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of the environment, a cause Francis of Buenos Aires championed while warning against climate change.

As the first pope from the western hemisphere, his anointment reflected the growing importance of the continent, especially Latin America, as an evangelical frontier. Significantly, the rise of the first Jesuit to the chair of St Peter marked a full circle in church politics. It showed the persistence of an order that had been officially abolished during 1773-1814 after complaints of meddling in worldly affairs in several countries.