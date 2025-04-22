Road rage clash reveals a changing Bengaluru

A brutal road rage clash in Bengaluru, between an air force officer in a car and a youngster on a bike, is not just another unsavoury incident between angry and abusive strangers. In this case, there was extreme violence, followed by outrage on social media by the officer, who got first-mover advantage to tell his story to netizens. What rankled with many citizens was his comment—“this is what Karnataka has become”—and his claim that he was abused for not speaking Kannada. The biker, a local call centre employee, was arrested. With CCTV footage giving a different version of the events, the police have now filed charges of attempt to murder and spreading fake information against the officer, who was captured thrashing the biker and throwing his belongings into the traffic. The matter has gone beyond road rage, exposing faultlines in society. Such incidents are becoming common in cosmopolitan Bengaluru, often taking on shades of vernacular pride and language aggression as locals get involved. The police maintain the case is not related to language or region, but the issue has snowballed with pro-Kannada groups threatening protests and demanding the officer’s arrest. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought to calm the situation with a comment on the officer’s “derogatory remarks about Karnataka” and has called on Kannadigas to maintain order.