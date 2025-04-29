India-Pakistan sporting ties sour post-Pahalgam

The terrorist act in Pahalgam has affected almost every sphere where India and Pakistan are involved—including sports. The latest move is India pulling out of the Central Asian Volleyball Championship at Islamabad in May, which the Pakistan volleyball federation has confirmed.

The SAAF Senior Athletics meet, scheduled to be hosted by the Athletics Federation of India in Ranchi on May 5, in which Pakistan were supposed to compete, has been postponed. The event’s future is uncertain, because the AFI has left the decision at the foreign and sports ministries’ doorsteps. These are not normal times—when lives are at stake, sporting ties are bound to be affected.

Olympic and world championship medallist Neeraj Chopra, who had invited Arshad Nadeem two days before the Pahalgam shooting, was trolled online. He took to social media to express sadness that his “love for the country and the honour of my family are being questioned”.