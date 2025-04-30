Reshape cost-benefit calculus of terror for long-term deterrence

The message is unambiguous: it can no longer be business as usual with Pakistan. Pahalgam marked the worst terrorist attack since the 26/11 Mumbai carnage. And again, the cross-border nexus is undeniable—Pakistan stands exposed as both a sponsor and a sanctuary for terror groups. The Pahalgam attack was also an assault on India’s unity and Kashmir’s hard-earned calm following the abrogation of Article 370. However, it failed in its sinister objective of sowing communal discord in Kashmir. Instead, it drew an unprecedented wave of condemnations. From the grieving families to the streets of Srinagar, the public mood was defiant, united and resolute. The people of Kashmir stood shoulder to shoulder with fellow Indians.

When PM Narendra Modi spoke about the nature of the response, first at a rally in Bihar and later on his radio show, it reflected the nation’s mood. At a high-level meeting on Tuesday, he granted the armed forces operational freedom to choose the timing, method and target of any punitive response. His message to the global community, too, was clear: India will identify, trace and punish the terrorists and their enablers. The opposition seems resolutely behind the government on this.