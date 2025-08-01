Pursue stability with US, reduce risks with other trade deals

What’s unsettling Trump is India’s rising energy and defence purchases from Russia, which he claims is feeding the latter’s war machine. So by wielding the trade weapon, he hopes to undercut countries doing business with Russia and force Vladimir Putin to agree to a truce with war-torn Ukraine. While India values its diplomatic ties with Russia, it will be interesting to see if the escalating trade tensions and sanctions will force it to alter its economic strategy under pressure. In other words, the proposed India-US deal is not about trade alone, but is a potent tool to declare supremacy. Unarguably, this is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biggest challenge yet to retain economic and diplomatic stance with both Russia and the US without compromising on credibility and preserving strategic trust. But unlike China, which too teetered between confrontation and conciliation while negotiating with Trump, India only has a few bargaining chips in its negotiation arsenal.

While India remains committed to a fair trade agreement, the government has vowed to protect the welfare of farmers, entrepreneurs and small enterprises. Besides the moral aspects, India must carefully calibrate the economic risks and get as many trade deals with other countries as possible to gain leverage and reduce risks. At the same time, the government should explore options to get the US deal going without ceding ground and losing out on the existing trade ties. Such a task needs not political grandstanding, but a sensible strategy that prizes stability over spectacle.