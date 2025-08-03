No safe havens for predators in power

The member of the prominent Deve Gowda family of Karnataka has been in jail since his arrest last May upon his arrival in Bengaluru from Germany. Prajwal faces three other rape cases in a special court, filed after obscene video clips surfaced on social media. Prajwal Revanna was a parliamentarian when he indulged in sexually depraved behaviour, targeting women without consideration for their age or background. The police built a watertight case, based on convincing evidence from the rape survivor, and sexually explicit videos, which went public during the 2024 parliamentary elections. The videos Prajwal shot sealed his fate. Given its high-profile nature, the case aroused public suspicion that extraneous pressures might try to be at play. It was also expected that the 47-year-old illiterate village woman would back out under pressure. However, she deserves accolades for having the courage to take on the powerful family. She has received justice, but the wounds will remain. She needs secure and sensitive rehabilitation to get on with her life.

The former MP’s conviction is bound to impact the regional party, which commands the support of farmers in the Old Mysuru belt, spanning the districts of Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru and Channapatna. Though suspended from the party, Prajwal will remain a source of constant embarrassment to his uncle and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy and JDS patriarch HD Gowda, and could push his father Revanna into the political boondocks, if not the JDS itself. The case must call upon political parties to introspect and enforce stricter internal codes of conduct among their leaders and elected representatives.