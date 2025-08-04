Gambhir and Gill must find better balance to square the pitch

In the end, India won at the London Oval by a whisker to level the series 2-2. But the fact that it could have gone either way till the second-last ball speaks volumes of the two talented, idiosyncratic sides. With the high drama and intense emotions the Test series generated, one can safely say the romance of the longest format has been rekindled. Every one of the five Tests stretched to five days and the narrative swung both ways during all of them. Nothing is more symbolic than the way India clawed back into the last Test and won. More than anything else, the young side must take heart in the way they bounced back from the wire while showing immense poise. In his first series as captain, Shubman Gill made an indelible mark that will help him gain respect from his team. He showed temerity to hold English bowlers at bay on their own pitches, emerging as the highest run-getter in the series. Mohammed Siraj stepped out of the shadow of the mercurial Jasprit Bumrah, spearheading the attack in the senior’s absence. Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna played the perfect foil.