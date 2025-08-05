Onus to ensure decorum on passengers and airlines

When incidents like these occur, it is easier to blame the person who has caused grievous injuries to others—in this case, the army officer. But what is shocking is that Singh belongs to a force that boasts of high discipline in civil spaces. The Indian Army has acknowledged the incident, promising full cooperation with the authorities investigating the case. A statement from the army headquarters stressed that the Indian Army was “fully committed to maintaining discipline and mutual respect in all civil spaces across the country”.

However, it must also be noted that as the number of air passengers shoots up, so will the frequency of heated interactions with the airline staffers serving them. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, India’s domestic passenger traffic grew 6.12 percent to 161.3 million in 2024 from the previous year. While passengers—whatever be their backgrounds—need to realise that rules and regulations pertaining to air travel are of utmost importance for the overall safety of flights, airline staffers too must understand that among the hordes of flyers there may be many who could be high-strung while travelling. The need is for the latter to interact with the former in a manner that avoids violent flashpoints like this unfortunate incident.