Hiroshima anniversary: Heed Mahatma’s advice

It was rich of Trump to lecture Medvedev on the importance of words, saying they could lead to unintended consequences, given his own history of loose talk. Sample this: after the US bombarded three nuclear sites in Iran in June, degrading its ability to build a bomb at least in the short run, he insensitively drew a parallel between the Iran operation and the Hiroshima and Nagasaki blasts—thus normalising them— claiming both ended wars, drawing an avalanche of protests. In May, when India called Pakistan’s nuclear-bluff as part of Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror strike, Trump claimed credit for averting a nuclear war—annoying New Delhi and harming the bilateral trade talks.

Violence in any form is reprehensible, more so when it involves weapons of mass destruction. India’s doctrine of ‘no first use’ implies a massive nuclear retaliation to a first strike to inflict unacceptable damage on the enemy. It has served the country well so far. As Mahatma Gandhi said, “The atomic bomb has deadened the finest feeling that has sustained mankind for ages.” Hatred can be overcome by love and not counter-hatred, he moralised. His preaching of non-violence is relevant more than ever today.