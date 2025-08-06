Hiroshima anniversary: Heed Mahatma’s advice

Eighty years since Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan became synonymous with the nuclear holocaust that killed an estimated 1.1 lakh civilians instantly, the world is not even trying to engage in disarmament talks. Instead, big powers are deploying nuclear arsenals at whim. Last week, Donald Trump repositioned two nuclear submarines around Russia after Vladimir Putin’s proxy Dmitry Medvedev used incendiary language in his pushback against intense American pressure to end the invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev asked Trump to remember how dangerous the fabled ‘Dead Hand’ can be, a reference to a semi-automated Soviet-era command system designed to launch nuclear missiles if the Russian leadership is eliminated. Russia retaliated to the positioning of US submarines and Nato’s missiles in Germany by calling off its moratorium on deployment of intermediate-range nuclear-capable missiles. As it is, the Doomsday Clock—founded in 1947 to annually warn how close the world is to self-destruction—moved closer than ever to a planet-wide catastrophe in January, 89 seconds to midnight. Going by the current trend, the clock could advance further in the next iteration.
It was rich of Trump to lecture Medvedev on the importance of words, saying they could lead to unintended consequences, given his own history of loose talk. Sample this: after the US bombarded three nuclear sites in Iran in June, degrading its ability to build a bomb at least in the short run, he insensitively drew a parallel between the Iran operation and the Hiroshima and Nagasaki blasts—thus normalising them— claiming both ended wars, drawing an avalanche of protests. In May, when India called Pakistan’s nuclear-bluff as part of Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror strike, Trump claimed credit for averting a nuclear war—annoying New Delhi and harming the bilateral trade talks.
Violence in any form is reprehensible, more so when it involves weapons of mass destruction. India’s doctrine of ‘no first use’ implies a massive nuclear retaliation to a first strike to inflict unacceptable damage on the enemy. It has served the country well so far. As Mahatma Gandhi said, “The atomic bomb has deadened the finest feeling that has sustained mankind for ages.” Hatred can be overcome by love and not counter-hatred, he moralised. His preaching of non-violence is relevant more than ever today.