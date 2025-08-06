RBI keeps powder dry to respond to tariff turmoil

Despite the pause, some believe that the rate easing cycle is alive and kicking, thanks to RBI’s liquidity measures. By providing adequate and timely liquidity, the central bank is ensuring that banks and financial institutions transmit the 100-basis-point cuts to borrowers. Meanwhile, headline inflation is expected to edge up in Q4, though the overall 2025-26 print will likely settle at 3.1 percent, lower than the targeted 4 percent for the first time in at least three years. That said, inflation is expected to rise again to 4.9 percent in Q1 of 2026- 27 driven by the base effect. The higher trade tariffs announced by the US later on Wednesday could fuel inflation and hit India’s growth prospects, which puts the MPC’s decision to preserve its ammunition in perspective. A neutral stance retains policy firepower to respond with rate changes in the event of further global shocks.

As for GDP growth, the RBI kept the 2025-26 estimate unchanged at 6.5 percent, suggesting that it remained optimistic about domestic economic resilience amid global headwinds. However, Donald Trump’s later announcement of raising tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent may prompt a recalibration, as they would sharply affect exports and the manufacturing sector. Then there could be untold dangers if the global financial conditions freeze—another reason for the RBI to remain cautious. Though the market expects at least another 25-basispoint cut in 2025, much will depend on global trade retrenchment, domestic demand softening, and the rupee’s trajectory.