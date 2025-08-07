Fix exam glitches that harm aspirants' futures

Seven years after a Staff Selection Commission exam was investigated for widespread irregularities and paper leaks, another SSC exam has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons. Software crashes, faulty biometric systems, and wrong locations assigned to candidates have forced the authorities to rethink the Phase 13 exams held between July 24 and August 1. Several candidates who had travelled long distances became aware of the disruptions upon arrival. Worse, protests by some job aspirants and their teachers, who demanded an independent investigation and reforms in the exam’s management, faced the police’s high-handedness. SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan indicated in a media interview that a fresh test may be held for candidates who did not get a “fair chance” during the original test window.
These are not isolated cases—a pattern emerges when seen along with the troubles concerning several other exams conducted by central authorities. A Railway Recruitment Board exam in March to recruit assistant locomotive pilots was partially cancelled due to technical glitches related to improper loading of question papers at some centres. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical seats conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has faced tech malfunctions for the past 3 years. The Delhi High Court recently asked the NTA to set up a grievance redress committee for the candidates who lost exam time because of such problems at NEET-UG 2025.
Meanwhile, calls for systemic reforms to ensure fair and glitch-free practices at SSC exams are gaining ground. Candidates are demanding a thorough probe into the tech companies whose track records have been poor. It raises the larger consequential question about our ability to handle large-scale recruitment drives. Tech insufficiencies cannot be an excuse given to the ever-increasing number of candidates in the world’s most populous country. The recurring glitches also reflect poorly on the country’s image as a leading supplier of IT services across the globe.
The government ought to set up a permanent, robust and tested infrastructure to ensure smooth management of these highly competitive exams. No student should ever have to lose valuable exam time and suffer heightened mental stress because of technical failures. India’s youth deserves a far better shot at securing their future.