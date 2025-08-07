Fix exam glitches that harm aspirants' futures

Seven years after a Staff Selection Commission exam was investigated for widespread irregularities and paper leaks, another SSC exam has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons. Software crashes, faulty biometric systems, and wrong locations assigned to candidates have forced the authorities to rethink the Phase 13 exams held between July 24 and August 1. Several candidates who had travelled long distances became aware of the disruptions upon arrival. Worse, protests by some job aspirants and their teachers, who demanded an independent investigation and reforms in the exam’s management, faced the police’s high-handedness. SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan indicated in a media interview that a fresh test may be held for candidates who did not get a “fair chance” during the original test window.

These are not isolated cases—a pattern emerges when seen along with the troubles concerning several other exams conducted by central authorities. A Railway Recruitment Board exam in March to recruit assistant locomotive pilots was partially cancelled due to technical glitches related to improper loading of question papers at some centres. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical seats conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has faced tech malfunctions for the past 3 years. The Delhi High Court recently asked the NTA to set up a grievance redress committee for the candidates who lost exam time because of such problems at NEET-UG 2025.