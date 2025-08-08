Good intent goes half way for gender justice

The Tamil Nadu government recently released a state policy for transgender and intersex persons. The problem, however, begins with the title, which only mentions transgender persons; the Tamil version only mentions ‘transwomen’. The issue has been flagged before the Madras High Court as part of a case from which many progressive directions for the LGBTQIA+ community have emerged.

This in itself is evidence that good intentions, as the state government may indeed have, are not enough without real understanding and empathy. As a result, the policy speaks the right words but remains vague on details and framework for implementation. A key miss, much to the disappointment of the community, is that the policy, while assuring representation in employment and education, makes no mention of a 1 percent reservation in both areas, as has been demanded by the community at the national and state levels for some time. The policy also does not go into details of health interventions that the community may need access to, based on international guidelines. It does, however, speak of amending succession laws so that trans persons may be able to inherit property, counselling services to help with intra-family disputes and a 24/7 helpline to support the community.