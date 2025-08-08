Good intent goes half way for gender justice

The Tamil Nadu government recently released a state policy for transgender and intersex persons. The problem, however, begins with the title, which only mentions transgender persons; the Tamil version only mentions ‘transwomen’. The issue has been flagged before the Madras High Court as part of a case from which many progressive directions for the LGBTQIA+ community have emerged.
This in itself is evidence that good intentions, as the state government may indeed have, are not enough without real understanding and empathy. As a result, the policy speaks the right words but remains vague on details and framework for implementation. A key miss, much to the disappointment of the community, is that the policy, while assuring representation in employment and education, makes no mention of a 1 percent reservation in both areas, as has been demanded by the community at the national and state levels for some time. The policy also does not go into details of health interventions that the community may need access to, based on international guidelines. It does, however, speak of amending succession laws so that trans persons may be able to inherit property, counselling services to help with intra-family disputes and a 24/7 helpline to support the community.
The policy acknowledges that the trans community is extremely marginalised and faces multiple forms of oppression, including discrimination in education and employment. Further, it unfortunately subsumes the problems of intersex persons into a larger policy, failing to provide sufficient attention to that community’s specific problems and contributing to the conflation of both communities in the public view.
The creation of a special policy for transgender and intersex persons was a demand by the community as, initially, the state had planned a policy for the larger LGBTQIA+ community. A section of trans persons raised the need for a separate policy on the grounds that their community is particularly marginalised and impoverished. Given that background, it is unfortunate that the policy that emerged has failed to respond to some of their key needs. It is hoped that the state remedies the issue in its action plan to be released to ensure implementation of the policy. The state must also release at the earliest its policy for the LGBTQIA+ persons, as it has assured the Madras High Court.