Punishing man's best friend for govt failure inhumane, impractical

The government of India, from when the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was enacted in 1960, has adopted a humane approach that balances the rights and needs of humans against those of animals, including dogs. Dogs are a unique species that co-evolved with humans to become companions. If their population has exploded to the point of man’s best friend being seen as a ‘menace’, the fault and failure is not of the ABC policy—or the dogs—but its implementation.

Beyond being cruel and inhumane in the name of protecting humans, the SC’s directions cannot possibly be implemented. Delhi reportedly has a stray dog population of 10 lakh: consider the number of shelters to be set up, land to be acquired, and staff to be trained and recruited to undertake the care of these animals for the rest of their natural lives. Most existing dog shelters run by local authorities are frequently flagged for being poorly staffed and maintained, with animals often left to suffer and die. The safety of humans is undoubtedly important; but what does it say of our humanity if we are so willing to blithely vanish an entire species of animals from a region when more humane solutions are available?