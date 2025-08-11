Punishing man's best friend for govt failure inhumane, impractical

The Supreme Court’s directions to the National Capital Region’s authorities to round up all stray dogs and put them in shelters within eight weeks fly in the face of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. India relies on sterilisation and immunisation to control the population of stray dogs and prevent the spread of diseases like rabies. The responsibility belongs to local bodies to implement the policy. If they had done so as mandated, the difference would be noticeable on our streets. However, this has rarely been the case, more so during the Covid years when the local bodies were occupied in managing the pandemic. There have been increasing reports of stray dogs attacking residents, including children and the elderly. According to the government’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, there were 37,15,713 dog bite cases (25,210 in Delhi) in India in 2024, compared to 30,52,521 (17,874 in Delhi) in 2023. There were 54 rabies deaths in 2024, against 50 in 2023 (zero in Delhi for both years). Therefore, the issue is extremely important. However, the top court’s response appears to be a case of impractical judicial overreach.
The government of India, from when the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was enacted in 1960, has adopted a humane approach that balances the rights and needs of humans against those of animals, including dogs. Dogs are a unique species that co-evolved with humans to become companions. If their population has exploded to the point of man’s best friend being seen as a ‘menace’, the fault and failure is not of the ABC policy—or the dogs—but its implementation.
Beyond being cruel and inhumane in the name of protecting humans, the SC’s directions cannot possibly be implemented. Delhi reportedly has a stray dog population of 10 lakh: consider the number of shelters to be set up, land to be acquired, and staff to be trained and recruited to undertake the care of these animals for the rest of their natural lives. Most existing dog shelters run by local authorities are frequently flagged for being poorly staffed and maintained, with animals often left to suffer and die. The safety of humans is undoubtedly important; but what does it say of our humanity if we are so willing to blithely vanish an entire species of animals from a region when more humane solutions are available?