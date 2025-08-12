Time for correction in army's gendered recruitment policy

The court, while observing that men and women officers did not have different conditions of service, stated that no nation can be secured by only half its population. This is not the first time that the Supreme Court has called out the stereotypes and archaic mindsets behind gender-skewed recruitment policies in the army. In February 2022, the top court had censured the Centre while hearing its plea against granting permanent commissions to women officers in the army. The court maintained that irrespective of the length of their tenure, women officers are entitled to permanent commission, and that they can get command and criteria appointments on par with their male counterparts. The recruitment of women in the armed forces is an “evolutionary process”, the then Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had observed from the bench.

That women still have to knock on the doors of courts for fair play in employment and promotion is ironic. When archaic criminal codes could be amended to keep pace with the changing times and nature of crime, the fact that half of India’s population is still hedged against with laws that heavily weigh on gender rather than merit, is a huge impediment in the country’s march towards an egalitarian society. It needs timely correction.