Time for correction in army's gendered recruitment policy

In a significant judgement in the Arshnoor Kaur vs Union of India case, the Supreme Court on Monday struck down a policy in the Indian Army’s judge advocate general (JAG) branch and maintained that merit, not gender, must be the basis of selection. The ruling was passed on a petition filed by two women who sought appointment to JAG posts and were constrained by a 2023 notification that reserved three posts for women, as against six for men. Justices Manmohan and Dipankar Datta’s strongly-worded ruling states that the executive cannot restrict numbers and/or make reservation for male officers “under the guise of induction”, and called the policy arbitrary and unconstitutional, violating the right to equality. The bench ordered the army to publish a combined merit list for all candidates. Section 12 of the Army Act, 1950 allows women to join branches like the JAG, which is meant to advise the army on legal issues and ensure fairness in procedures.
The court, while observing that men and women officers did not have different conditions of service, stated that no nation can be secured by only half its population. This is not the first time that the Supreme Court has called out the stereotypes and archaic mindsets behind gender-skewed recruitment policies in the army. In February 2022, the top court had censured the Centre while hearing its plea against granting permanent commissions to women officers in the army. The court maintained that irrespective of the length of their tenure, women officers are entitled to permanent commission, and that they can get command and criteria appointments on par with their male counterparts. The recruitment of women in the armed forces is an “evolutionary process”, the then Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had observed from the bench.
That women still have to knock on the doors of courts for fair play in employment and promotion is ironic. When archaic criminal codes could be amended to keep pace with the changing times and nature of crime, the fact that half of India’s population is still hedged against with laws that heavily weigh on gender rather than merit, is a huge impediment in the country’s march towards an egalitarian society. It needs timely correction.