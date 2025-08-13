Parties have to clean up public installations

Political outfits across India, who have considered erecting party flagpoles in public places a right, are in for a rude shock. The Supreme Court has upheld a Madras High Court order asking political parties and community organisations to take down flagpoles put up on government premises across Tamil Nadu. Before dismissing a plea challenging the January 27 order by the Madras High Court’s Madurai bench, Justice J K Maheshwari of the Supreme Court asked, “How can you use government land for political benefits?” Though political parties may set up flagpoles on private land during their campaigns and public meetings, the high court had instructed that they ought to be removed after the meetings. It had also directed the Tamil Nadu government to formulate rules for installing flagpoles on private land.
Flagpoles often cause inconvenience to commuters. However, they are not the only disruptive things installed by political parties. In a separate verdict, the Madras High Court’s Madurai bench has also directed the state government to take steps to remove all illegal flex boards, hoardings, and arches erected on public roads and pedestrian pathways. This followed a public interest litigation arguing that a previous high court order on the issue had been grossly violated by political parties and the government throughout the state.
Tamil Nadu is also known for erecting gigantic cutouts of political leaders and film stars. An angry high court has reminded us that the competent authorities—the police, revenue officials and local bodies—are bound to prevent and remove such illegal and dangerous installations in public places. If the authorities fail to follow the order, it would amount to dereliction of duty. The court has warned that in case untoward incidents occur due to such failure, the concerned authorities should be prosecuted and subjected to disciplinary proceedings.
With these rulings, parties and the government will have to ensure that public places are free of flagpoles as well as hoardings and cutouts. Rules will have to be formulated for erecting them on private land. Organisers of big rallies will have to clean the area and return the place to its original condition. Nothing less than a cultural change is needed to bring about such a transformation among political parties—in Tamil Nadu as across the country