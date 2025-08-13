Parties have to clean up public installations

Political outfits across India, who have considered erecting party flagpoles in public places a right, are in for a rude shock. The Supreme Court has upheld a Madras High Court order asking political parties and community organisations to take down flagpoles put up on government premises across Tamil Nadu. Before dismissing a plea challenging the January 27 order by the Madras High Court’s Madurai bench, Justice J K Maheshwari of the Supreme Court asked, “How can you use government land for political benefits?” Though political parties may set up flagpoles on private land during their campaigns and public meetings, the high court had instructed that they ought to be removed after the meetings. It had also directed the Tamil Nadu government to formulate rules for installing flagpoles on private land.

Flagpoles often cause inconvenience to commuters. However, they are not the only disruptive things installed by political parties. In a separate verdict, the Madras High Court’s Madurai bench has also directed the state government to take steps to remove all illegal flex boards, hoardings, and arches erected on public roads and pedestrian pathways. This followed a public interest litigation arguing that a previous high court order on the issue had been grossly violated by political parties and the government throughout the state.