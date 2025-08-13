Show compassion while weeding out faulty certificates

The government knows that such fraud, anomaly or mischief exists among the plethora of identity and ownership documents across India. Intense deliberations followed Rajiv Gandhi’s assertion in 1985 that out of every `100 allocated to government schemes, only `15 reached the people. A quarter century later, the government launched Aadhaar as a way of uniquely identifying Indians through biometrics and sharper targeting of benefit deliveries. However, more than a decade before it was claimed that ‘Catty Boss’ was Cat Kumar’s father and ‘Catiya Devi’ his mother, an Aadhaar card was issued in Rajasthan’s Sikar for ‘Lord Hanuman’, son of ‘Pawan’. The government clarified in parliament in 2017 that 34,000 operators issuing Aadhaars had been blacklisted for ‘polluting’ the ecosystem. Now, like then, the onus is squarely on the government to punish those who enabled such fraud or mischief. Whichever the issuing authority, its operators should be trained to ensure, for example, that birthdays and addresses are not assigned en masse if none is certain.

It’s heartening to note that on Tuesday the Aadhaar authority tied up with the Indian Statistical Institute to enhance the “robustness, security and reliability” of the system and reduce fraud and anomalies. Ultimately, as we plough through India’s administrative inefficiency with Sisyphean energy, we have to err on the side of compassion. We cannot deny Indians access to food, jobs, education, pension or voting rights for the administration’s faults or technical glitches. The authorities need to own up as they weed out the deficiencies.