Delhi cap on school fees should be emulated elsewhere

For decades, rising private school costs have created severe dilemmas for parents. Fragmented and ineffective regulation left families vulnerable, while private schools operated largely unchecked, opening themselves to criticism that profit, not educational welfare, drives them. For many less privileged families, even a modest fee increase from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 can represent an overwhelming financial burden. And some private schools are known for their galloping fees that make even the prosperous frown. The Bill introduces strict oversight and accountability so that random hikes do not blindside parents and schools adhere to reasonable practices that balance their costs and parents’ concerns. While the legislation does not retroactively review or penalise past fee hikes and does not explicitly cover playschools or preprimary centres unless legally recognised, it has elicited a positive reaction in general. The matter of inaction on past hikes remains a niggle for a section of parents.

Schools—private, aided or government-run—are the first formal platform for imparting knowledge and must remain equitable. The Delhi School Education Bill is a necessary step against the commodification of education and sets an example for other states to follow suit. It should be the stepping stone to tackle the other, bigger blot on the education sector—uncontrolled fee increases in private universities across the country.