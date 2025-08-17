Alaska optics: India must read the room and the road ahead

The Donald Trump–Vladimir Putin summit in Alaska may not have yielded a ceasefire in Ukraine, but it dramatically reshaped the optics of global diplomacy. A red carpet on American soil, a handshake, shared smiles and a surprise ride in Trump’s limousine. Vladimir Putin, long cast as a geopolitical outcast, was welcomed like an old friend.

For the Kremlin, it was a symbolic triumph. For the White House, it was a display of statesmanship if not substance. For the rest of the world, it was a moment that may define the tone of the US foreign policy in the second Trump term: highly personal, theatrically bold, and unconcerned with traditional alliances.

For India, this moment invites both caution and opportunity. Yes, the summit produced no immediate ceasefire, framework, or trilateral meeting with Ukraine. However, it did open a channel and that matters the most. Trump’s mention of a “direct peace agreement” and his refusal to confront Putin signal a shift. That may be troubling to many Western allies, but it also opens diplomatic space for countries like India to navigate complex partnerships more flexibly.