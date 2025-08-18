BCCI must protect fans' interest at World Cups

We have been here before with the Board of Control for Cricket in India. In 2023, with just a few months to go for the men’s 50-over World Cup in the country, details around ticket sales remained unsettlingly sketchy. The schedule was released quite late, too. Even when the world’s richest cricketing body provided some clarity, other questions emerged. The schedule was changed and the ticketing process left a lot to be desired. Now on the verge of hosting another 50-over International Cricket Council event—this time with Sri Lanka—official ticket sales are yet to be announced. Fans who have shown a lot of appetite for the women’s game have not been getting the answers they need to plan. Worse, nobody seems sure where the opener and the final of the Women’s World Cup will be held. Bengaluru was supposed to host the opener and was in line for the final if Pakistan did not get that far. But they are yet to get police permission for the matches. With time running out, the organisers cannot dither much longer, as the ICC takes over operations at venues a month before the games.
Even if it’s an ICC event, this seems to be a uniquely Indian problem at the moment. The public pre-sale of ticket ballots for next year’s Women’s T20 World Cup in the UK finished last week; for an event scheduled for June-July 2026, the winners will be notified by this September. Just to drive home the point, there is also no word on the ticketing process or schedule for the next men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled in India and Sri Lanka in February-March 2026. Announcing the basics such as ticketing and the schedule gives fans the opportunity to plan their leaves and sort out their travel in advance. But another World Cup in India is in danger of not hosting too many overseas fans because the authorities are once again shortchanging the cricket-loving public. Nobody doubts their ability to bring in a lot of money and organise glamorous events, but they keep failing at the fundamentals needed for any event. Both the ICC and the BCCI will do well to remember that fans are the lifeblood of any sport, and there’s only so much they would be willing to suffer before walking away.