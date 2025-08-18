BCCI must protect fans' interest at World Cups

Even if it’s an ICC event, this seems to be a uniquely Indian problem at the moment. The public pre-sale of ticket ballots for next year’s Women’s T20 World Cup in the UK finished last week; for an event scheduled for June-July 2026, the winners will be notified by this September. Just to drive home the point, there is also no word on the ticketing process or schedule for the next men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled in India and Sri Lanka in February-March 2026. Announcing the basics such as ticketing and the schedule gives fans the opportunity to plan their leaves and sort out their travel in advance. But another World Cup in India is in danger of not hosting too many overseas fans because the authorities are once again shortchanging the cricket-loving public. Nobody doubts their ability to bring in a lot of money and organise glamorous events, but they keep failing at the fundamentals needed for any event. Both the ICC and the BCCI will do well to remember that fans are the lifeblood of any sport, and there’s only so much they would be willing to suffer before walking away.