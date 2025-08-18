Nations need to unite to defeat plastics pollution

Talks for a global plastics treaty at Geneva have ended without a deal. With two powerful blocs of nations entrenched in their stated positions, the collapse of negotiations for an international legally-binding instrument after three years of efforts was not really a surprise. Exasperated negotiators going through marathon sessions failed to reach common ground as two treaty drafts in the last 48 hours remained unacceptable. Clashing visions to fight plastic pollution made the negotiations difficult right from the start. The so-called ‘high-ambition coalition’ that includes the EU and Australia alongside African as well as small Pacific nations remained insistent on robust measures on the entire life-cycle of plastics; whereas the ‘like-minded countries’ vehemently opposed the upstream measures. As a result, critical issues such as production cuts, phase-out timelines for single-use plastic, chemicals of concern, and recycle-and-reuse were never resolved.
To be clear-eyed, the treaty was in jeopardy the moment it began with industry lobbyists outnumbering negotiators from some participating countries. An analysis during the early rounds of discussions revealed that such pressure groups figured even in government delegations, exposing the worrying levels of control the plastics industry had on the negotiations. The collapse of the talks at Geneva, however, presents opportunities to the parties to make amends in the future. No date or venue for the next round has yet been announced, which opens the ground for negotiations among nations.
Given plastic’s alarming impact on the environment, the need for aligning the visions of the high-ambition bloc with the sovereign rights and development needs of the primary producer nations can hardly be overemphasised. Similarly, adoption of the ‘common but differentiated responsibilities’ principle would make sense to bring the developing nations on board. India, which has thrown its weight behind the like-minded nations, has made its stand clear by stating that any financial mechanism must be based on understandings reached at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit. A crucial factor for a future Global Plastics Treaty would be the voting mechanism to decide, which remained a bone of contention this time. Though majority voting is an option in the absence of a consensus, it should be the last choice. For a legally-binding instrument to defeat the monster of plastic pollution, the world must vote unequivocally.