Nations need to unite to defeat plastics pollution

To be clear-eyed, the treaty was in jeopardy the moment it began with industry lobbyists outnumbering negotiators from some participating countries. An analysis during the early rounds of discussions revealed that such pressure groups figured even in government delegations, exposing the worrying levels of control the plastics industry had on the negotiations. The collapse of the talks at Geneva, however, presents opportunities to the parties to make amends in the future. No date or venue for the next round has yet been announced, which opens the ground for negotiations among nations.

Given plastic’s alarming impact on the environment, the need for aligning the visions of the high-ambition bloc with the sovereign rights and development needs of the primary producer nations can hardly be overemphasised. Similarly, adoption of the ‘common but differentiated responsibilities’ principle would make sense to bring the developing nations on board. India, which has thrown its weight behind the like-minded nations, has made its stand clear by stating that any financial mechanism must be based on understandings reached at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit. A crucial factor for a future Global Plastics Treaty would be the voting mechanism to decide, which remained a bone of contention this time. Though majority voting is an option in the absence of a consensus, it should be the last choice. For a legally-binding instrument to defeat the monster of plastic pollution, the world must vote unequivocally.