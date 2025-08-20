Gig workers' welfare needs urgent attention from states and businesses

The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday passed the Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill to ensure a degree of security for those working on contract with digital platforms for delivering services. The bill provides a dispute resolution mechanism; establishes a gig workers’ welfare board, which will set up a welfare fund; provides for registration of workers, aggregators or platforms; income security; and reasonable working conditions. These are essential covers for gig workers who have worked through a pandemic and continue to toil through regular extreme weather conditions to deliver goods while braving a range of threats from air pollution to traffic hazards.
The timing of the bill’s passage in Karnataka coincides with heavy rains and inundation in several parts of India—a steep challenge through which gig workers continue their work of delivering even when offices, schools and colleges are ordered shut for people’s safety. Besides, gig workers also face challenges such as income instability, lack of paid time off, and limited access to health insurance.
The gig economy has been in India since around 2010, when food delivery and ride-hailing platforms arrived. But a regulatory mechanism to ensure security for gig workers has remained conspicuous by its absence across India. So far, Rajasthan is the only state with a regulatory mechanism for gig workers with its Rajasthan Platform-based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Act, 2023. The Karnataka Bill now has to pass through the legislative council to become an Act and benefit four lakh workers in the state.
The gig economy has emerged as a key employment generator globally. According to Niti Aayog’s estimates, India’s gig sector had 77 lakh workers in 2020 and is expected to triple to 2.35 crore by 2029-30. The sector’s growth has drastically shifted work practices over the last few years. It has led to new issues relating to employment, to which employers and business membership organisations have responded within a regulated framework in many countries. The regulatory landscape and various aspects of worker welfare in the gig economy are still nascent in India. The need of the hour is for institutions like business organisations to take up a greater role in shaping social dialogue and organising efforts to address the challenges faced by gig workers.