Gig workers' welfare needs urgent attention from states and businesses

The gig economy has been in India since around 2010, when food delivery and ride-hailing platforms arrived. But a regulatory mechanism to ensure security for gig workers has remained conspicuous by its absence across India. So far, Rajasthan is the only state with a regulatory mechanism for gig workers with its Rajasthan Platform-based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Act, 2023. The Karnataka Bill now has to pass through the legislative council to become an Act and benefit four lakh workers in the state.

The gig economy has emerged as a key employment generator globally. According to Niti Aayog’s estimates, India’s gig sector had 77 lakh workers in 2020 and is expected to triple to 2.35 crore by 2029-30. The sector’s growth has drastically shifted work practices over the last few years. It has led to new issues relating to employment, to which employers and business membership organisations have responded within a regulated framework in many countries. The regulatory landscape and various aspects of worker welfare in the gig economy are still nascent in India. The need of the hour is for institutions like business organisations to take up a greater role in shaping social dialogue and organising efforts to address the challenges faced by gig workers.