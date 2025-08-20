School mergers raise concerns about access

Besides the legal concerns, the education ministry has pointed out declining enrolments in many government schools, a trend confirmed by UDISE+ data. Rather than merging schools, it is pertinent to ask why parents are withdrawing their children from schools. The answers are well known: inadequate facilities, teacher absenteeism, and a lack of accountability. These are failures of governance rather than a lack of demand for education. If resources were directed towards improving infrastructure, training teachers, and ensuring consistent quality, enrolments could rise again. For many families in towns and villages, especially for the marginalised, a nearby school is what makes education possible. When that school is shut, the burden of distance falls on the child, girls in particular. When schools move farther away, dropout rates for girls rise sharply. In UP, with a 57.18 percent female literacy rate, the loss of neighbourhood schools can only deepen the existing inequalities.

Such mergers may appear efficient in the short term, but the long-term costs could be considerable. A practical approach would be to strengthen the schools that already exist—by improving classrooms, ensuring teachers’ presence, and making schools centres of community trust. The constitutional promise under Article 21A is not simply about costeffective administration. It is about opening doors of opportunity for every child, regardless of background. Ensuring that neighbourhood schools remain accessible and vibrant is central to that promise.