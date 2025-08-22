Balance security for and access to leaders

The challenge, therefore, is how to manage security. Public meetings cannot be left unstructured. They need a clear protocol: pre-registration of grievances, screening of attendees, and an orderly sequence of hearings. This reduces both disorder and risk without closing the door on citizens. A standard operating procedure, consistently applied, would serve both purposes—ensuring safety and sustaining accessibility. Such meetings also serve another role. They give leaders a direct sense of how the government machinery is functioning. Through unfiltered conversations, leaders learn how deep administrative inefficiencies go, how far development reaches, and how responsive departments really are. They also get a measure of the public mood.

Equally important is what follows the meeting. A strong system of follow-up and feedback is needed so that citizens know whether action has been taken. People attend such meetings in the belief that their problems will not only be heard, but also acted upon. A strong feedback loop is essential. It would also reduce the tendency to view the CM’s darbar as the only place where grievances are resolved. The lesson from the incident is clear. The response cannot be to close doors, but to manage them better. A balance between security and access is the only way to preserve both the office and the citizens’ belief that their government listens.