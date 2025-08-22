Level playing field while parsing bills on unseating netas

The Bills revived memories of the Delhi administration going to seed in the run-up to the 2024 general elections as AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal continued as chief minister for months while in Tihar jail in connection with a multicrore excise policy scam that was first broken by this newspaper. Yesteryear politicos took onus for failings under their watch, as Lal Bahadur Shastri did in 1956 by resigning as railway minister following a major train tragedy in Tamil Nadu. That benchmark of morality and integrity in public office is completely missing in this time and age, accentuated as they are by the perceived selective enforcement of penal laws.

There is merit in the argument that the present framework offers the Centre sweeping powers to destabilise opposition-ruled state governments without a fair trial, given that the lower judiciary is not quite forthcoming on granting bail. The Representation of the People Act, 1951 mandates disqualification and punishment of elected representatives based on convictions by courts, not merely on charges or arrests. The proposed summary dismissals appear to fly in the face of both federal and judicial powers guaranteed by the Constitution. NDA allies JD(U) and TDP are already circumspect about the double-edged sword. To create a level playing field, the JPC will have to address these issues head-on.