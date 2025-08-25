Cong probity at stake in Kerala moral crisis

The half-hearted action by the Congress against its discredited Kerala legislator, Rahul Mamkootathil, exposes a lack of decisiveness on the part of the leadership and a reluctance to adhere to the rules of probity in public life. After days mulling a way out of the embarrassing situation, the party on Monday suspended from primary membership the young MLA facing allegations of sexual misconduct, but allowed him to stay as a legislator. The decision smacks of political trickery—a mere face-saving move that fails the test of morality.
When the demand from within and outside the party was for Mamkootathil to resign as MLA and face investigation, the party has taken an easy way out—suspend him to escape the shadow of his misdeeds, but keep him close enough not to lose a member in the assembly and fight another byelection. The Congress’s moral crisis in its old stronghold is in stark contrast to the high stand it has taken nationally in its attempts to discredit the BJP by flagging alleged electoral manipulations and championing the cause of “disenfranchised” voters.
Mamkootathil had earlier resigned as president of the Kerala unit of Youth Congress after multiple accounts—through voice clips, text messages, and statements—of alleged sexual harassment by him surfaced. The allegations have come at a time when the party, upbeat after its victory at the Nilambur assembly bypoll, has been preparing for the upcoming local body elections and subsequent assembly polls. Hence, it was necessary for it to quickly deal with the fallout and limit damage. But the Congress seems to have squandered a chance to set an example of how to deal with errant leaders. Its argument that the ruling CPI(M) has allowed actor Mukesh to continue as MLA despite him facing sexual assault charges is not ethically sound—one wrong cannot justify another.
A politician’s public morality is not an option, but a precondition for preserving credibility and legitimacy in a democracy. The commitment to ethical conduct is crucial for maintaining trust between the people and their representatives. By putting himself under a cloud of suspicion, Mamkootathil has lost the credibility to continue to represent his constituency. The Congress cannot afford to protect a leader fighting the image of a serial predator. A crisis of credibility is like a dangerously contagious virus.