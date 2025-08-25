Cong probity at stake in Kerala moral crisis

The half-hearted action by the Congress against its discredited Kerala legislator, Rahul Mamkootathil, exposes a lack of decisiveness on the part of the leadership and a reluctance to adhere to the rules of probity in public life. After days mulling a way out of the embarrassing situation, the party on Monday suspended from primary membership the young MLA facing allegations of sexual misconduct, but allowed him to stay as a legislator. The decision smacks of political trickery—a mere face-saving move that fails the test of morality.

When the demand from within and outside the party was for Mamkootathil to resign as MLA and face investigation, the party has taken an easy way out—suspend him to escape the shadow of his misdeeds, but keep him close enough not to lose a member in the assembly and fight another byelection. The Congress’s moral crisis in its old stronghold is in stark contrast to the high stand it has taken nationally in its attempts to discredit the BJP by flagging alleged electoral manipulations and championing the cause of “disenfranchised” voters.