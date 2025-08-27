Mighty fall of athletics team in just two years

However, Budapest also marked the beginning of a decline. The Athletics Federation of India always projected the 4x400m relay teams as potential medal winners, not just at continental competitions but at the Commonwealth Games and the worlds, too. However, instead taking a northern trajectory, the performance curve plummeted. Two years down the line, as Indian athletes embark on another World Championships journey next month, no relay team will be in the contingent. The disappointment is so deeply felt that national chief coach P Radhakrishnan Nair said the 4x400m relay teams are not good enough to travel right now. There are various reasons affecting their performance, including injuries and suspensions through doping, especially in the women’s team. But the bigger concern is that junior athletes have failed to take the place of seniors.

The story, however, does not end here. Another foreign coach, Jamaica’s Jason Dawson, has levelled allegations against Indian coaches of interference and their ego coming between his athletes. Dawson is working alone at the moment without an assistant coach. For a country that is planning to host the Olympics, this is not at all healthy. Instead of capitalising on the recent record, India has regressed and balked at fixing the trend. The AFI says they are in the process of rebuilding teams with an aim for the Asian and Commonwealth Games next year and Los Angeles 2028. Doping has been another huge concern for the AFI, with top athletes suspended over violations. For Indian athletes to progress, the first thing the AFI should do is to plug this drain on talent. Hiring foreign coaches is not enough. Maintaining a healthy atmosphere in the sport is as important as tournament success.