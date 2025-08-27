Shifting geopolitical imperatives between necessity and trust

US President Donald Trump issued a blunt warning on Tuesday: “It will not be a world war, but it will be an economic war.” Though directed at Russia, the message reverberated around the world. The era of economic neutrality is ending. Nations caught between competing powers face growing pressure to pick a side. India, delicately balancing ties with Washington, Moscow and Beijing, stands at a crucial strategic crossroads.
As US economic and geopolitical demands intensify, a critical question arises: if relations with Washington deteriorate, can China replace the US as India’s primary strategic business partner? The answer is not straightforward. While trust between India and China remains limited, necessity often overrides hesitation in international relations. India’s trade with China is vast—covering electronics, chemicals, machinery, and more. This relationship is pragmatic, not based on shared values or strategic alignment. Despite the ongoing border disputes, China’s roles as the world’s manufacturing hub and India’s immediate neighbour make it an indispensable economic partner India cannot easily ignore.
Meanwhile, the India-US partnership—grounded in defence ties, technology cooperation, and shared democratic values—is showing signs of immense strain. Built over 25 years as a counterweight to China’s rise, this relationship now risks unravelling. Ironically, as Washington demands greater alignment from New Delhi, particularly on issues like Russia and global security, it increasingly risks pushing India away. Rather than solidifying India’s position within a US-led coalition, Washington’s shifting priorities risk nudging New Delhi closer to Beijing’s orbit. The subtle retreat from actively supporting India as a strategic counterweight creates a vacuum Beijing is ready to fill.
China cannot fully replace the US in innovation, strategic trust, or access to advanced markets. However, Chinese capital, which is often politically conditioned, and its vast manufacturing ecosystem remain hard to ignore. India’s biggest hurdle is urgent domestic reform, modernising infrastructure, cutting through winding bureaucratic processes, and building a competitive manufacturing sector. Without strategic leverage in globally critical sectors, India risks losing ground in any trade war. Meanwhile, Trump’s economic war doctrine should end all ambiguity—India must act decisively, balancing pragmatism with principle. China may be far from an ideal partner, but necessity can outweigh trust. Meanwhile, the US, by not fully backing India as a counterweight, risks quietly ceding regional influence. India must prioritise its own national interests.