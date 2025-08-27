Shifting geopolitical imperatives between necessity and trust

US President Donald Trump issued a blunt warning on Tuesday: “It will not be a world war, but it will be an economic war.” Though directed at Russia, the message reverberated around the world. The era of economic neutrality is ending. Nations caught between competing powers face growing pressure to pick a side. India, delicately balancing ties with Washington, Moscow and Beijing, stands at a crucial strategic crossroads.

As US economic and geopolitical demands intensify, a critical question arises: if relations with Washington deteriorate, can China replace the US as India’s primary strategic business partner? The answer is not straightforward. While trust between India and China remains limited, necessity often overrides hesitation in international relations. India’s trade with China is vast—covering electronics, chemicals, machinery, and more. This relationship is pragmatic, not based on shared values or strategic alignment. Despite the ongoing border disputes, China’s roles as the world’s manufacturing hub and India’s immediate neighbour make it an indispensable economic partner India cannot easily ignore.