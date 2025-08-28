Odisha infra plans need swift, careful execution

For long, Odisha’s urban growth was a story of tardiness. With an urbanisation rate of 17 percent, far below the national average, the eastern state remained among the bottom feeders. However, two major initiatives—the Capital Region Ring Road and the Greater Bhubaneswar Region project—by the Mohan Charan Majhi government could bring about a paradigm shift. The Union cabinet recently gave its nod to the 118-km ring road plan at a cost of ₹8,300 crore, one of the biggest infrastructure projects to be implemented in the state. The new six-lane, access-controlled highway not only seeks to decongest the state’s two biggest urban centres— Bhubaneswar and Cuttack—it would also be a game-changer in moving freight and significantly reducing logistics costs. Aligning three major national highways in the state, it has the potential to emerge as a key economic corridor and a driver of socio-economic growth by linking industrial zones, trade hubs, ports and tourism centres in the region. The BJP government has also planned a greater metropolitan region of over 7,500 sq km covering Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, and Paradip. Increased connectivity and better infrastructure spurring growth through sustainable urbanisation and strategic public-private partnerships can act as accelerators of the urban development the state needs. A new airport at Puri is at an advanced stage of clearances, while the government has planned another airport in the port town of Paradip.
The government needs to pick up pace in implementing these initiatives if it is to achieve its target of 40 percent urbanisation in the state by 2036. However, it should be careful that the projects do not adversely affect the region’s ecologically sensitive zones. For example, a section of the ring road passes through a critical elephant habitat in Dhenkanal. Since infrastructure projects necessitate large land parcels and some of them would be situated close to key coastal ecosystems, due diligence must be done. The need for urban development in Odisha cannot be overemphasised, given its bold plans to be an economically vibrant state ready to tap the best of investments. With the urban population projected to grow more than twofold over the next decade, the demand on housing, public infrastructure and services would also rise commensurately. The Majhi government has set the ball rolling for a transformative change. It’s time for responsible and swift implementation now.