Odisha infra plans need swift, careful execution

For long, Odisha’s urban growth was a story of tardiness. With an urbanisation rate of 17 percent, far below the national average, the eastern state remained among the bottom feeders. However, two major initiatives—the Capital Region Ring Road and the Greater Bhubaneswar Region project—by the Mohan Charan Majhi government could bring about a paradigm shift. The Union cabinet recently gave its nod to the 118-km ring road plan at a cost of ₹8,300 crore, one of the biggest infrastructure projects to be implemented in the state. The new six-lane, access-controlled highway not only seeks to decongest the state’s two biggest urban centres— Bhubaneswar and Cuttack—it would also be a game-changer in moving freight and significantly reducing logistics costs. Aligning three major national highways in the state, it has the potential to emerge as a key economic corridor and a driver of socio-economic growth by linking industrial zones, trade hubs, ports and tourism centres in the region. The BJP government has also planned a greater metropolitan region of over 7,500 sq km covering Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, and Paradip. Increased connectivity and better infrastructure spurring growth through sustainable urbanisation and strategic public-private partnerships can act as accelerators of the urban development the state needs. A new airport at Puri is at an advanced stage of clearances, while the government has planned another airport in the port town of Paradip.