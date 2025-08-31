Empower daughters to live, stop dowry

The practice of dowry, illegal but ubiquitous in India, has returned to the headlines after the horrifying visuals of a Noida woman on fire flooded social media and TV channels.

Six decades after the law against it was passed, dowry continues to burden families, permits society to look down on half its population, and to see baby girls not as beings full of potential but as embodiments of future debt.

Modernity and the internet, worryingly, seem to have enhanced rather than erased its value: many social media posts show bridegrooms or in-laws flaunting the ‘gifts’ received or given, marking both the value of the groom and the prosperity of the bride’s family. With these new pressures, how does a family refuse dowry without feeling judged for their finances?

In these circumstances, how is a woman meant to toss aside money spent— or sacrificed—‘on her’ and walk out of an abusive marriage? And if she does walk out, does she receive support from her family and society or scorn?